My Favorite of the new old school adventurers

Uh … Hello all you new people, whoever you are. While these are my favs there are a lot of good adventures not mentioned here. Ask away and I can point you at a few specific to your interests.

I’ve been a bit lax in updating my list of favorite modules. I’ve linked to my RPGGEEK entry where you can get all of the my reviews, archived, rated, and ready to sort, but I should do something on the blog also.

So, here’s my list of my favorite adventures from the OSR:

Anomalous Subsurface Environment 1-3 Gonzo City & Dungeon with a bit of Gamma World thrown in.

Stonehell 1-7 One of the few good megadungeons in existence, in the innovative 1–page format.

F3 – Many Gates of the Gann 5-6 A weird dungeoncrawl, like days of old!

Rappan Athuk 1-99 The closest thing to the platonic ideal of a megadungeon.

Demonspore 3-6 A damn fine example of an OD&D feel. Everything seems fresh & new again. Matt Finch is one of maybe three people in the OSR who I trust to consistently turn out good adventures (Bowman, Gabor Lux, Finch.)

Beneath the Ruins 1-3 A great ODD feel in a small package. WMLP has the next two levels.

The Shadowed Keep 1-3 Kramers take on an evil overlord fortress. Kramer is very good.

Ychyrn The Tyrant 1-3 Kobolds in a cave, Kramer style.

Arachnophobia 3-5 Bug infestation under a church, ala Aliens.

The Shattered Skull 2-4 Orcs tribe in a cave. Kramer is good at everything he does.

Shadowbrook Manor 1-3 A haunted house, a bit on on the goofy side.

Tower of the Stargazer 1-3 Slow paced exploration of a wizards tower.

Death Frost Doom. 1-3 A great, if slow, crawl in a cult temple. Then your campaign ends

Barrowmaze 1- Megadungeon features lots and LOTS of undead.

Wheel of Evil 3-5 Fungas men always deliver an OD&D feel.

The Thing in the Valley 3-5 A nice pace and and an evocative environment for a horror like adventure.

Voyage to Plague Island 4-6 A Weird and wonderfully idiosyncratic adventure.

Tomb of the Iron God 1-3 There’s two gods and like 500+ monsters in this FIRST level adventure. Good Stuff!

Gone Fishin’ 3-5 Great folk tale feel and free to boot!

Monastery of the Order of Crimson Monks 5-9 Good expansion of the sample dungeon in the 1E DMG.

The Inn of Lost Heroes 3-5 Very evocative. Very horror. Some of Spahns best

Ironwood Gorge. 2-5 Better than B2, despite what Benoist says.

The Ruined Hamlet/Terror in the Gloaming. 1-3 Interesting situations and evocative detail.

A2 – The Slag Heap 2-4 Three examples of failed villages. A nice look at a borderlands village environment.

The Bonegarden 12-14 Subplots galore, but suffers from major bloat.

Red Tam’s Bones 3-5 Fey, for a more civilized time.

Challenge of the Frog Idol 3-5 It’s free. Why haven’t you downloaded it yet?

The Melford Murder. 1 A mystery that doesn’t suck and a good adventure to plunder for ideas.

Systema Tartarobasis. 3-5 An evocative journey through a hellish Orwellian society.

The Maze of Nuroman. 1 Classic tropes. Best for n00b players but could use some gonzo or OD&D weirdness. On the cusp on not making by B cutoff.

Tomb of the Bull King. 3+ It does Greek Epic right.

Tempus Gelidum 3-5 A small gonzo lair in which all of the elements work together.

Obelisk of Forgotten Memories 1-3 ASE1 graveyard with factions.

Garden of the Hag Queen 2-5 A mini-setting with a outpost of an evil kingdom.

Prison of the Hated Pretender 0-1 A nice quiet little intro scenario.

The Red Demon of the Vile Fens 3-4 Gonzo ASE1 adventure in an old giant tank.

Fight On! – Magazine. Generally very good.

Nod Magazine – Great Stater hex crawls.

Hex Crawl Classics – Line. More great Stater hex crawls.

Blood of the Dragon 1-3 This is Swords & Sorcery done right.

The Spire of Iron & Crystal 5-6 A classic Finch work.

The Purple Worm Graveyard 1-3 ! Bryce luvs monster guts!

My Design Contest! – The Six Thousand Steps, Hive of Giant Bees, To Rob a Witch!

Tomb of the Sea Kings 5+ is all about the players.

Valley of the Five Fires 4-9 gives you a nice mongol environment and adventure.

Beneath is Windowless Tower 5-8 And it’s free!

MCMLCXX 1-4 … or whatever. I think it’s charming.

The Hidden Tomb of Sloggoth the Necromancer Low is a nice baseline for “decent adventure.”

Tower of the Scarlet Wizard Any is one of the new old things from Jim Ward.

Blood on the Snow 8-10 is some kind of Viking mayhem.

SlaughterGrid 2? A great example of dynamic encounters.

Deep Carbon Observatory Mid is a master-class example of a good OSR adventure. This is a fine example of the best of the OSR dwarfing older material.

Maze of the Blue Medusa 1-4/5-10 is what classic D&D is meant to be. One of the best dungeons, IMO.

The Gnomes of Levnec & A Thousand Dead Babies 1 both provide nice little mini-regions with a TON going on.

Sleeping Place of the Feathered Swine 1 is horror-ish and evocative without being grim.

Lapis Observatory ? kicks so much ass!

Broodmother Skyfortres ? is a great tutorial on how to be a DM.

Stealer of Children 1 is another great Peter Spahn adventure.

No Salvation for Witches ? is a great little LotFP-oriented thing.

Towers Two 4-6 channels GWAR, in both a good and bad way

The Marionette 1-4 is that rarest of things: A decent Adventurers League adventure.

The Globe 4-5 is a nice little self-contained thing inside of a snow globe.

Curse of the Shrine Goddess 1-3 (Content Partner) is a great little adventure with nice imagery and a player focus.

An Overwhelming Sense of Loss 1-3 is a great little dungeon.

Mines, Claws, and Princesses 2-4 cements Oswald as a master of the dungeon design craft.

Echoes from Fomalhaut #1 2-4 has a great 2-level cave from a master.

The Red Prophet Rises 3-5 engages in some serious Conan-warrior cult fun.

Kidnap the Archpriest Low (content partner service) is a great city/caper sandbox.

Operation Unfathomable 1 is a underground system that is one of the most imaginative ever written.

Hyqueous Vaults 3 proves that the old ‘standard’ adventure styles are great when done well, and it does it very VERY well.

Statues 1-4 (content partner service) is a great urban caper/mad mad mad mad world adventure.

Dungeon Full of Monsters 1- is a decent dungeon in spite of some hipsterism rando stuff.

Fever Swamp ? comes from the always great Melsonian’s … and is set in a swamp.

The Submerged Spire of Sarpedon the Shaper 4 does a great bringing brining the OD&D vibe of an underwater/alien environment.

Tower of the Weretoads 1 is just … well … ooky!

Wyrd Ways of Walstock 1-3 is about a cult taking over a town.

Fall of Whitecliff 1- (content partner service) is a great collection of one-pagers that link to form a campaign.

The Ruinous Palace of the Metegorgos 1-3 is … well … mythic? It FEELS Like a place of legend, forgotten.

Sacrebleu! 1-3 Goblins with world war one gear.

The Beholder Contracts 3 A formatting nightmare with good Stick

To Bring Down the Sky 4 Everything for a night of adventure!

The Vanilla Adventure 1 Vanilla don’t mean generic.

The Dark of Hot Springs Island ? Mega adventure on a weirdo island.

The Barbarian King 4-6 More fun from Melan!

Writing with Style … advice for RPG Writers – The only design guide approved by Bryce.

(5) Saving Saxham 3-5 Social aspects in an adventure?!?! GASP!

The Dragons Secret 1-7 Jennell reenters the fray with a new adventure!

(5e) Rats of Waterdeep 1 Madcap detectives!

Kellerin’s Rumble 3-5 You inherited a warehouse!

Through Ultans Door #1 ? I thought opium was illegal in the US?

DAMN Magazine Spring/Summer 2018 Low DCC weirdness with a 3e flavor!

Pollute the Elfen Memory Waters 4 Sandy in a fucked up city.

Dead Planet – Just what are you willing to do in order to break orbit in this spaceman adventure?

Welcome to Mortiston. – Modern zombies, not OSR, but a perfect example of how to set up a social environment in which adventures can take place.

Fever Dreaming Marlinko & Slumbering Ursine Dunes & Misty Isles of the Eld – All great places to use to add to your own devices. You need a city, or a region? Use one of these!

The Fungus that Came to Blackeswell 3 Why is the village abandoned?

The Harvester from outer Space 4 Abducted to another world!

Dreams of the Lurid Sac – A truly alien environment.

Fight On!2, 3, 5 and 6 – Anything by David Bowman, but these from Fight On! stand out.

Peril on the Purple Planet! 4 DCC-Invade another planet!

People of the Pit 1 DCC-Invade an ancient pit/cult/monster!

Blades Against Death 4 DCC-Invade the afterlife to save a comrade!

The Emerald Enchanter 2 DCC-Invade the wizards tower!

Well of the Worm 1 DCC-Invade the well to stop the mother worm!

The One Who Watches From Below 1 DCC-Invade the gods cave!

Intrigue at the Court of Chaos, 1 DCC-In Courts of Chaos YOU are invaded!

The Chained Coffin 1 DCC-A more folklore based adventuring environment!

Bride of the Black Manse 3 DCC-Save the bride from the demons that carried her away!

Dead Planet Your spaceship is Stranded! Also, this place is crazy …

The Keep of the Broken Saint 9 Non-simulationist! Still FEELS real!

Witchburner ? Its every witch burning adventure evar

Trollback Keep 5 Well rounded place to get in to trouble. IE: What every D&D adventure should be.

Winters Daughter 2 Fey themed solid effort with playful formatting

Book of Terniel 1 Pathfinder! Easily one of the best for that system

Beneath Dark Elms 2 A dark forest with T&T charm of old

Eyrie of the Dread Eye 7 8 factions. Emergent play. A REAL expedition adventure

The Magician’s House 2 Mini-vignettes without reaching set piece territory

Masque of the Worms 1 5e. Evocative. Creepy as fuck.

The Withered Crag 2 Compact, efficient, effortless in its support os exploration, roleplay and interactivity.

Bone Marshes ? Impishness & usability

Highfell 1- Megadungeon! On a floating island in the sky

Acid Metal Howl 6 Great layout and organization

Temple of the Blood Moth 4 Ripe with unique monsters and treasure and evocative writing and …

Everyone Plows the Graveyard Farm 2 Sandbox in a small rural community

Hole in the Oak 1 Well supported dungeon with a fanciful air

Spiral Isles 1 An adventure for when you die

Saving Throw Fanzine ? A bunch of great adventures in this

The Mud King of Stoney Creek 6 A lair adventure firing on all cylinders

Temple of Old Faith 3 Dungeon with evocative test, interesting situations, and usability

The Tomb of Black Sand 4 A GLORIOUS vision of a lich’s lair

The Howling Caverns 1 Builds tension well in this small dungeon

The Lost Treasure of Atlantis 7 Finally, something that lives up to a Swords and Sorcery promise!

Castle Xyntillan 1-6 The best adventure locale ever written. Seriously. An 11 out of 10.